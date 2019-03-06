Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay.
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay. Callum Hegge
News

Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital

Rainee Shepperson
by
6th Mar 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.14pm: DOCTORS at Mackay Base Hospital are still assessing a 27-year-old man who was rushed to hospital after a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

INITIAL 12:00pm:

A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, who was on Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.

According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries. 

editors picks lightning lightning strike mackay storm
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WATCH: Teenage boy rescues man from burning house

    WATCH: Teenage boy rescues man from burning house

    News A blaze engulfed a North Ipswich home last night, endangering neighbours and causing a power outage.

    Retiree mourns beloved pet killed at boarding kennel

    premium_icon Retiree mourns beloved pet killed at boarding kennel

    News A Gatton retiree is heartbroken after his beloved dog died

    Fears odour busters will leave city without stopping stench

    premium_icon Fears odour busters will leave city without stopping stench

    Environment The taskforce has been criss-crossing smelly suburbs since July