Mackay churches close, go digital as shutdown enforced

MACKAY churches are taking extraordinary precautions to protect their congregants from coronavirus.

Some have closed completely, others are limiting services while several have gone digital with their services by livestreaming them on Youtube and Facebook.

St Mary’s Church closed services at the weekend while broadcasting and communicating via live streaming.

Church minister Ragoso Tagaloa said the church was monitoring events on a daily basis as the week unfolds to keep people updated.

“We are also staying in close contact with elderly parishioners and helping with shopping deliveries and other such necessities,” Mr Tagaloa said.

Minister John Gilmore from Mackay Presbyterian Church said his church stopped services on Sunday and was using Youtube for broadcasting services.

Together with 11 elders, the church was contacting people connected to the church on a weekly basis.

“We were also asked by PresCare Queensland to help support people from their aged care community with spiritual and emotional support,” Mr Gilmore said.

Mackay Baptist Church has also closed down and was providing services online.

Mackay Christian Family Church is implementing protective measures on a week to week basis.

“Yesterday we had an extra service because we had limited the number of people in each service to 100,” Pastor David Becker said.

“We also trialled livestreaming a service via Facebook for the first time ever,” he said.

The movement of a number of their elderly congregants has been seriously impeded by the impact of the coronavirus with those in nursing homes unable to attend church and church members unable to visit them.

“We have no serious cases yet because most of these members have familes who are helping them with necessities but if they need our help we will be there for them,” Mr Becker said.

St Paul’s Uniting Church has closed many of its church areas including the hall, meeeting room, function hall, kitchen area and reception areas.

It has also cancelled its services following government orders that places of worship be closed as of noon Monday.