Four-year-old Macie Iseppi with champion cow Ellendale Red Super Model at the 2018 Ekka. Sherele Moody
Macie's not kidding, this cow is an Ekka champion

Sherele Moody
11th Aug 2018 5:35 AM
MACIE Iseppi is only four years old but she handles her champion cow like a grown professional.

The little Lowood lass and her one-year-old sister Wyatt are the proud owners of the best red simental cow in the state.

Macie and Wyatt were busy as bees, helping their mum Julie groom Ellendale Red Super Model and rake sawdust in their family's penning area.

Julie said her daughters would grow up as fifth generation graziers on their property at Lowood.

"We've been coming to Ekka for 20 years,” she said.

"Macie is four and she has been coming since she was born, so has Wyatt,” Julie said.

"It can be challenging at times with them here because there are lots of hazards but it teaches them common sense.

"They love coming. They love the cattle, so it is great for them.

"It gives them something to strive for.

"Macie has her own heifer she will end up showing.”

Julie said her family had been forced to hold off breeding due to the drought but they were lucky to have a strong water supply.

"It is tough because the cattle have to be hand fed,” she said.

- NewsRegional

animals brisbane show cattle ekka 2018
Ipswich Queensland Times

