Machine gun kill plot revealed

A “clever” police sting thwarted two alleged Adelaide murder plots, including a planned machine gun attack at a cafe, officials have said.

The alleged crimes were prevented by tricking criminals into communicating via an app they thought was secure but was in fact monitored by police.

The so-called AN0M app was developed by the Australian Federal Police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and was used by criminals the world over during the past three years.

The machine gun plot would have involved tricking a man into visiting a cafe on The Parade in the neighbourhood of Norwood, SA Police assistant commissioner Peter Harvey said.

“The alleged victim was to be lured to a restaurant or cafe … and was to be gunned down when he left,” he said.

Using information gleaned from the smartphone app, police were able to locate a gun they allege was going to be used.

The machine gun had been hidden in scrubland in the suburb of Rostrevor.

“The second plot to murder was just as audacious and violent,” Mr Harvey said.

In the course of that alleged plot, three people twice visited a home in the eastern Adelaide suburb of Rosslyn Park with the alleged intention of killing a person who didn’t live there.

“A male was arrested in a nearby yard, and located near him was a mask and gloves,” Mr Harvey said.

South Australian Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Harvey and AFP Commander Erica Merrin spoke to reporters at SA Police Headquarters. Picture: Mike Burton

“And eventually, as we searched the next day, (we also found) a fully loaded pistol. So the intention was to kill the occupant.”

AFP Commander Erica Merrin said 95 people had been arrested and charged with offences in South Australia in connection with the sting operation, named Ironside.

She also said police had shut down three clandestine labs, confiscated 30 firearms and seized nearly $2 million in cash over an 18-month period.

“The Australian Federal Police has a message for organised crime,” Ms Merrin said.

“We will outsmart you, and we will be a step ahead of you.”



Originally published as Machine gun kill plot revealed