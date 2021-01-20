Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Machete, boomerang used in CBD ‘disturbance’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Crime Reporter
20th Jan 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NT POLICE are investigating an incident in which a trio attacked each other with a slew of weapons, including a machete and boomerang.

The incident occurred at 11.30am yesterday in Alice Springs.

In a statement, police said they were working to identify those involved and confirmed weapons had been used in the disturbance.

Police have seized the weapons after they were discarded during the incident.

St John Ambulance attended, however, the spokeswoman was unable to say whether paramedics treated anyone at the Bath St scene.

A spokeswoman for the Alice Springs Hospital said no one had been admitted in relation to the incident.

 

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Machete, boomerang used in CBD 'disturbance'

More Stories

Show More
alice springs boomerang crime machete

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cars confiscated from drivers in Esk area as police target hoons

        Premium Content Cars confiscated from drivers in Esk area as police target...

        News Multiple Esk and Toogoolawah men have been charged with hooning offences with assistance from the public. DETAILS:

        • 20th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
        Resident vents over costly Riverview tip fees

        Premium Content Resident vents over costly Riverview tip fees

        Environment He is calling upon Ipswich Council to review its earlier promises of free...

        Man lashes out at neighbour in fight over loose dog

        Premium Content Man lashes out at neighbour in fight over loose dog

        News A father struck a 75-year-old man in the face after arguing about a dog that had...