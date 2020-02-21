Menu
Fabijan Krslovic and Scott Machado of the Taipans are geared up for the NBL finals. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Basketball

Taipans' Machado sure to start after resting shoulder

by Jordan Gerrans
21st Feb 2020 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NBL fans' MVP Scott Machado has declared himself a certain starter in the Taipans' semi-final series against Perth next week after a shoulder injury limited his impact in Round 20.

The FIBA window has come at the perfect time for the All NBL First Team member, after he suffered the shoulder complaint early on against Melbourne in last Thursday night's match-up.

Cairns' floor general pushed through the pain against United and Brisbane a few days later, but once the contest was over, with a quarter or so to go in the game, Machado decided to rest his hurting shoulder and neck.

"It is just something that needs rest, it is like a crook in the neck," Machado said from the NBL's finals launch on Monday morning.

"I got like a sting running through my neck in to my shoulder after the first possession of the Melbourne game.

"I am just trying to rest it now as I could not move my neck, in a full 180 rotation for both sides.

"I was kind of not as mobile as I usually am - it was just something I was going through."

Bryce Cotton of the Wildcats and Scott Machado of the Taipans both want the NBL trophy. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
NBL coach of the year Mike Kelly said following the loss to Brisbane on Saturday that he had sat his influential point guard as a precaution.

"He was OK to play, but he took a knock in the last game and played through it," Kelly said.

"By the end, when we were down 30, I thought it was smarter to not push him any further physically, and that was the case with a few guys."

Machado appeared to train and scrimmage on Wednesday morning with no issues from the injury suffered just under a week before.

Melbourne United's Chris Goulding, the Wildcat's Bryce Cottons, Cairns gun Scott Machado and Casper Ware of the Kings at the NBL Finals Series media event in Melbourne on Monday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Looking ahead to the match-up with the Wildcats, Machado said the NBL was ready for a new set of champions this season - branding the 2019-20 season a potential history change.

Teammate DJ Newbill said the feeling in the Cairns group was a positive one despite their two losses in Round 20.

"As a team, we are all clicking, and the coaching staff have done a great job this year and it is showing," Newbill said.

The NBL goes into a bye round this next week for a FIBA break, before the Taipans get stuck into their semi-final series against Perth, starting on Friday, February 28 at RAC Arena.

cairns taipans dj newbill mike kelly nbl perth wildcats scott machado

