Macca's staff still 'loving it' after their first year

HUNGRY Camira residents love having a McDonald's restaurant in their neighbourhood, with the store recording high numbers of customers walking through the door and accessing the drive-through.

This month marks a year since the restaurant first opened its doors; it was the fourth store in the Greater Springfield region for owner operator Lisa Mackintosh. She also oversees restaurants at Springfield, Orion Springfield Central and Augustine Heights.

Ms Mackintosh said she was pleased with the growth of her newest restaurant.

"Our Camira customers are just awesome," she said.

"With the train stations nearby, it means we are always busy. We have commuters dropping by every morning and afternoon on their way to and from work.

"The crew has been breaking their own records with our drive-through customers - they are showing us they can put more customers through the drive-through quicker and sell more coffees.

"Our playland and party room also brings in plenty of customers because they are really popular with families. We have lots of parties booked in."

BIG MILESTONE: Jane McEwen, Lisa Mackintosh and Tiana Tipene are excited to celebrate the restaurant's first birthday this month. Cordell Richardson

The restaurant first advertised up to 80 jobs before it opened, but today the store boasts a crew of about 90 people, most of whom are school children from the Camira and Springfield region.

"We have had very little turnover," Ms Mackintosh said.

" A lot of our staff go to school at Woodcrest State College, so we have the ability to give them a few shifts a week while they are at school.

"A few of the crew from Woodcrest State College have also gone into management positions - they are awesome managers.

"We are like a small family here because we are all very close."

In addition to providing employment for both younger and mature-aged workers, the restaurant is also committed to providing sponsorship opportunities for local clubs and teams.

"We have a great relationship with the Panthers (rugby league). We are their major sponsor," Ms Mackintosh said.

"We also support Woodcrest State College with their basketball and volleyball programs, and we will continue to support them in one capacity or another moving forward."

To mark the restaurant's first birthday, the store is hosting a Halloween-themed event on Thursday, October 31, from 4.30-7.30pm. Children will be able to drop in and get their faces painted and receive free lollies.

Camira McDonald's is located at 4 Nev Smith Drive, Springfield.