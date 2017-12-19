Menu
Why Maccas is giving away FREE frozen cokes

by Soraiya Fuda

LIKE light at the end of the boiling hot tunnel, the golden arches are set to be your saviour today as Maccas is giving away free frozen cokes.

Thanks Ronald, you know us well.

As temperatures are set to soar to more than 40 degrees, it's as though the McDonald's gods knew the weather forecast this week after launching its frozen coke giveaway Australia wide yesterday until the end of summer.

There’s the sweet stuff.
There's a bit of a catch including that people have to buy a large frozen coke, snap the code on cup, the screen shot of their snap will need to be shown to a crew member in order to redeem the drink, which includes a redeem by date. People will have to download the mymacca's app and look under My Rewards to get this offer.

The deal is available in store or drive through.

You're welcome.

Topics:  fast food frozen cokes mcdonalds

