Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
News

M1 to get $130 million boost

by Renee Viellaris
1st Feb 2019 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTT Morrison will today announce $130 million to help beat traffic chaos on the M1 as new coal and gas projects are set to be fast tracked in central Queensland.

The targeted drip-feed of infrastructure announcements in southeast Queensland will today culminate with cash to help motorists avoid congestion at exits on the M1 and in the Mount Lindesay Highway and Ipswich Motorway corridors.

 

The investment is in the electorate of Forde, a marginal seat Labor is growing more confident in winning.

The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden


Meanwhile, 12 Queensland proposals will be considered to help build new power generation. It is understood gas and coal is in the mix. Energy Minister Angus Taylor said underwriting new generation, which would help start new projects, was key to the Government's plan to keep energy affordable.

Nationally 66 submissions were received. Queensland is likely to win a project given the energy prices businesses and farmers, especially in central and north Queensland, are paying under State Government-owned Ergon Energy.

"The program will provide financial support to develop firm generation capacity as part of the Australian Government's commitment to lowering electricity prices and increasing reliability in the system,'' Mr Taylor said.

More Stories

boost infrastructure upgrades investment mi motorway queensland

Top Stories

    'Proceeds of crime' properties help create record rate debt

    premium_icon 'Proceeds of crime' properties help create record rate debt

    Council News The rates owed by residents to the council has reached staggering highs, partly due to four stubborn homes.

    Hey PM, why isn't Ipswich part of your fair dinkum fight?

    premium_icon Hey PM, why isn't Ipswich part of your fair dinkum fight?

    Opinion Can you remember the last time a prime minister visited our region?

    Feud boils over at trots as farrier knocks out horse trainer

    premium_icon Feud boils over at trots as farrier knocks out horse trainer

    Crime He was knocked out with two punches to the face

    Aloha, Ipswich!

    premium_icon Aloha, Ipswich!

    eXtra Super 8s gets another colourful revamp in year four.