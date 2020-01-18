Major roads cut by ‘life-threatening’ flooding

Two major highways are cut and 'life-threatening' flash flooding is hitting parts of southeast Queensland as a 'very dangerous' thunderstorm continues to cause havoc, already dumping up to 145mm of rain in just two hours.

A severe storm warning has been issued after intense rainfall from the mega cell which extends from the Sunshine Coast down to the Gold Coast began last night and caused flash flooding on major roads.

The Cunningham Highway between Tarome and Maryvale and the M1 both directions at Helensvale have both been closed due to flooding. The Cunningham Highway is expected to be cut for several hours while the super cell passes.

A severe storm causes chaos in southeast Queensland. Photo: Supplied

On the M1 at Helensvale, traffic cameras show lines of cars pulled over on the side of the road, unable to get through floodwaters.

Earlier on the M1, the rainfall was so heavy that motorists between Brisbane and the Gold Coast were forced to slow to half-speed, as visibility and flash flooding caused dramas.

The deluge has hit the Gold Coast the hardest with 145mm of rain recorded at Monterey Keys in just two hours and 86mm at Coomera Shores in one hour.

Flooding at Burpengary. Photo: Daniel Robinson

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Hope Island, South Stradbroke Island and Tallebudgera.

These thunderstorms are slow moving and are forecast to affect Coolangatta and Little Nerang Dam by 5:35am and Numinbah Valley, Mount Tamborine and waters off Tweed Heads by 6:05am.



"Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is likely," the BOM warns.

The rest of southeast Queensland remains under a severe storm warning with the BOM warning heavy rainfall will continue for several more hours, leading to flash flooding.

Areas affected stretch from Coolangatta to Beenleigh, Cleveland, Point Lookout, Moreton Bay and Amity Point.

Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding across parts of Queensland. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Already, 86mm of rain was dumped in one hour at Coomera Shores while 80-90mm was recorded at several locations around the southern Sunshine Coast, 70mm at Currumbin Creek and 69mm at Burleigh Waters.

ROAD AFFECTED BY FLASH FLOODING:

- Gold Coast Highway, Miami

- M1, Helensvale - both directions

- Cunningham Highway, Mount Edwards/Tregony

- Bermuda Street, Burleigh Heads

- Hardys Road, Bonogin

- Hungerford Road, Dynevor

- Baratta Street, Southport

- Torver Valley Road, Dutton River/Hughenden

- Glentor Prairie Road, Prairie

- Dalkeith Road, Dutton River

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

The wet weather is expected to stick around into today.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A large storm brings a heavy deluge of rain across southeast Queensland. Photo: BOM