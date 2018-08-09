Lyn brings home more Ekka ribbons to add to her collection

BETTER EVERY YEAR: Raceview resident Lyn Byrne enters her crocheting and preserves into the Ekka every year.

LYN Byrne, from Flinders View, has been named a 2018 Ekka winner, with the show's judges awarding her a number of ribbons for her craftsmanship on the crochet items she entered.

Mrs Byrne was awarded first place in the table runner category, first in the handkerchief category, first for her infant shawl and a third place for her miscellaneous item, which was a pillow.

"When I enter the shows, I'm competing against myself," she said.

"It's not about beating someone else. It's about me doing better with my craft every year."

Mrs Byrne first began entering into the Ekka five years ago, and hasn't looked back since.

"I was doing really well in local shows, so I thought I would look at entering into the Ekka," she said.

"At first I was really intimidated, but to be honest, there is nothing to be really intimidated by. It's just like a big country show."

Over the years she has brought home many ribbons and certificates, and her wins at this year's Ekka will be added to that collection.

In addition to submitting hand made crochet items, Mrs Byrne also enters jars of marmalade, chutneys and other preserves.

This year, she came away with 10 first, two second and two third prizes.

With Mrs Byrne's preserves being well known for taking out top spots at the show, she has been asked to put her marmalade in the district show in Sydney next year.

With a real passion for the Ekka, she is also training so she can become a judge in the future.

For now though, one of her favourite things about being part of the Ekka is meeting the people who walk through the pavilions.

"It's really nice and rewarding to hear what people have to say about your entries," she said.