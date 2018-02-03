Menu
Lyle Shelton quits ACL, returns home for politics tilt

Tara Miko
LYLE Shelton is set to return home to Toowoomba and run for public office after quitting the Australian Christian Lobby.

He is expected to join Cory Bernardi's Australian Conservative Party, with the Senator due to make an announcement in Toowoomba tomorrow.

In a video statement published this morning, Mr Shelton said he had felt drawn "to the political side of things, to the partisan side of politics" during the same-sex marriage campaign last year.

"I'm not leaving the battle for the values that you or I hold dear - just simply going to a different part of the battlefield," he said.

Mr Shelton had headed up the ACL for 10 years, including five as managing director.

Mr Shelton's former chief of staff Martyn Iles will take over the role of ACL managing director.

Topics:  acl cory bernardi editors picks lyle shelton politics toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle
