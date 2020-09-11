Menu
Subscribe
Luxury yacht skipper fined over border breach

by Jeremy Pierce
11th Sep 2020 10:18 AM
The skipper of a luxury superyacht which delivered the family of a Victorian millionaire businessman to the Gold Coast at the height of the coronavirus pandemic has pleaded guilty to breaching the Public Health Act.

Greg Numa, 64, faced Southport Magistrates Court on Friday over last month's furore which attracted widespread outrage after piloting the Lady Pamela from Melbourne to the Gold Coast as it carried the family of Mark Simonds away from Melbourne's stage four lockdowns.

Yacht skipper charged over alleged breach

The family were granted exemptions from hotel quarantine - which were quickly withdrawn after television footage of the occupants coming ashore several times during the journey was aired on A Current Affair.

The court was told Mr Numa exchanged dozens of emails with Queensland Health that were "false and misleading'.

 

Superyacht skipper Greg Numa leaves court. Picture: Jeremy Pierce
Lady Pamela at Gold Coast City Council Marina Coomera
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Damian Summerfield said it was and extreme example' of a flagrant disregard for Queensland's quarantine rules.

There were 83 emails exchanged during the journey with Queensland Health officials, including claims the passengers had no contact with the outside world' on the journey, despite evidence of multiple shore excursions.

Mr Numa was fined $4500 and no conviction was recorded.

Mr Numa had already been fined $4003 before later being charged by police.

Outside court, Mr Numa said he took full responsibility for what prosecutors called a 'very significant' matter before defending his high-profile passengers.

"I regret that," he said.

"Other than that, I would like to say the integrity of the Fox family and the Simonds family remains intact.

"They had absolutely nothing to do with my decision."

 

