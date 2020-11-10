Luxury twin-tower hotel brings Hollywood to Burleigh

Mondrian Gold Coast to be built at Burleigh Heads in $380m development

An iconic hotel brand synonymous with Hollywood is coming to the Gold Coast.

Mondrian Gold Coast, a twin tower five-star hotel, has been earmarked for Burleigh Heads with construction expected to start in June next year on what would be the company's first Australian property.

The $380 million project is in partnership with Accor hotels and the sbe entertainment group and is a vote of confidence in the tourism industry's ability to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, on the famous Sunset Boulevard, has been a fixture on the Hollywood skyline for decades, making regular appearances on hit TV show Entourage as well as in the lyrics of prominent rap stars including 50 Cent.

Some of the biggest names in showbiz count among the fabled hotel's guests, while the brand has luxury hotels around the world.

Artist impression of the Mondrian five-star hotel and residences planned for Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

The 23-level project will include a boutique hotel featuring more than 200 rooms and a residential component with 89 luxury apartments.

The buildings will be linked by a three-level podium that acts as the building's common space and hub of activity, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa, restaurants, and swimming pools

sbe ((SUBS note lower case of company style)) chief operating officer Chadi Farhat said it was a landmark moment for the company to secure an Australian hotel in a location as revered as Burleigh Heads.

"We are very excited to announce the opening of our first Mondrian hotel and residences in Australia with our partner Accor," he said.

The twin towers of the five-star Mondrian hotel will become an eye-catching feature of the Burleigh skyline.

Accor Pacific CEO Simon McGrath said the hotel would raise the bar for Gold Coast accommodation offerings.

"Mondrian Gold Coast will … provide residents and guests with elevated hospitality experiences that match the beauty and vibrancy of Australia's Gold Coast region," he said.

It is hoped the hotel will open by June 2023.

Model and TV personality Heidi Klum during a media event at the Mondrian Hotel pool in West Hollywood. Picture: Chris Pizzello/AP.

