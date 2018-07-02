Luxury retreat reopens after devastating fire

IN RECOVERY: Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester, in April. The function centre reopened at the weekend.

IN RECOVERY: Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester, in April. The function centre reopened at the weekend. Tim Panitz

SPICERS Hidden Vale reopened on the weekend after a fire in April gutted its main building.

The fire on April 7 destroyed a 100-year-old homestead that served as the Grandchester property's centrepiece.

While reconstruction of the old building will not begin until next year, an old barn has been renovated with a commercial kitchen and now hosts the retreat's restaurant.

The restaurant, Homage, was destroyed along with the retreat's reception area when the 700sq m homestead went up in flames.

"After months of preparation and hard work, we are very excited about re-opening Spicers Hidden Vale and Homage this Sunday. We look forward to welcoming everyone back,” general manager Stephen McAteer said.

Homage will continue the Spicers' philosophy of sustainability, with food being sourced from market gardens on the property and from local farmers and producers.

"People will have a unique experience, as chefs cook on the coals in front of them,” Spicers Retreats marketing manager Kira Klein said.

Staff have worked "above and beyond” to keep all weddings and other bookings since the fire, Mrs Klein says.

Cottages dotted throughout the property were unharmed, and the clean-up after the fire was surprisingly quick.

A grass lawn is all that remains of the homestead.

"If you hadn't seen it before, you wouldn't know it was there,” she said.

The historic homestead is being redesigned and its rebuild is planned for 2019.

Mrs Klein said the plans for this are in their early stage but would be unlikely to involve much change from the original design.

"It's going to be similar to before because it's such a beautiful historic building,” she said.