Country Pet Motel, in Glamorgan Vale, has been granted approval to expand its cat boarding facilities.
Pets & Animals

Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

Ali Kuchel
10th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
A FORMER vet and Somerset councillor has backed the expansion of a cat boarding facility in the Somerset Region.

Somerset council today approved Country Pet Motel at Glamorgan Vale to expand its cattery capabilities from 20 to 70 cats.

Former vet, now councillors, Jason Wendt said increasing the number of cats at the facility wouldn’t “be a drama”.

“Generally, they’re pretty quiet as long as you don’t put them all in one room together,” Cr Wendt said.

Councillors approved an application for a development permit for a material change of use for animal keeping – in other words – expanding the cattery.

The pet motel currently caters to 20 cats, as well as dogs, and will develop the new cattery in two stages.

Councillor Sean Choat said the boarding facility’s set up was “very professional”

“I would have to say you wouldn’t get a more professional looking outfit than that and it’s probably the standard we would like to see in catteries,” Cr Choat said.

“It’s a great application and well worth support.”

Gatton Star

