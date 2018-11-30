Luxurious living comes to region

BIRDIE: Brookwater's Dress Circle development will centre around the front nine holes.

SOME of the region's most luxurious homes will be built around the front nine holes of Brookwater Golf Course.

Greater Springfield City Group has launched the latest residential offering at Brookwater Residential - Dress Circle.

It will offer up to 897 blocks, each quality block at a cost of between $1 million and $1.5 million, using natural materials of timber and stone to link it back to the golf course.

Brookwater Residential general manager Nick Kostellar said master architect Marco Calvino had started planning a range of homes.

Mr Calvino, who has been instrumental in Brookwater's master design, said it was important to embrace an indoor and outdoor design to make the most of the setting.

"The other element is trying to really embrace the golf course and trying to bring it into the house,” he said.

"The natural setting is really what we're trying to maximise.

"I've been involved in all the master planning and the land releases to make sure that the land offering that we put into the market will get the best design outcome.

"Looking at slopes and just looking at traditional curvatures and aspects close to the golf course.”

Mr Kostellar expected buyers would be second or third home buyers making a million-dollar commitment on the golf course.

"It's not an investment product,” he said.

"(It is) families and a high proportion of owner-occupiers - that's our main market.

The estate will also have its own concierge service.

Dress Circle marks the halfway point for Brookwater's residential development, Mr Kostellar said.

"We've developed golf course frontage land around the back nine holes, and that's what we've been focused on for the past 17 years,” he said.

"Now we've just started... Dress Circle, which is around the front nine golf holes.”

A three-bedroom Podium Apartments development will be released to the market first quarter of 2019.

"The first eight are in the process of being developed and will be released in the new year,” Mr Kostellar said.