Lutter’s pace, aggression provides just what Hornets needed

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Sean Lutter enjoyed his best day out despite the testing conditions.

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Sean Lutter enjoyed his best day out despite the testing conditions.

WHEN the going gets tough, the tough get going.

For the Ipswich Hornets, that was fast bowler Sean Lutter in his team's much-needed win in the Queensland Premier Grade cricket competition.

In testing hot conditions, Lutter snared 4/76 off 23 overs to help the Hornets restrict Valleys to 314 chasing Ipswich's opening day 5/357 (declared).

"He was very hard to handle,'' Hornets coach Aaron Moore said of Lutter.

"He was fast and short . . . he really did the damage.

"He just kept coming in too Seanie.

"He was nice and aggressive, what the team needed from him so it was great.

"It was probably the best I've seen him bowl this year.''

Sean Lutter

The Hornets had to work hard though with Valleys number one Josh Neill the last player dismissed for 150 after a fighting late order stand.

"Towards the end of the day, our boys just kept going pretty hard and you could see (how tough it was). It was so muggy and humid,'' Moore said.

"We were sort of running out of steam towards the end of the day.''

Moore praised his team for getting the job done.

Hornets quick Michael Topp (2/6 off five overs) contributed in crucial periods "to make a difference''.

Spinner Dylan McAteer (2/114 off 26.3 overs) also toiled gamely to back up Lutter's gritty display at Ashgrove. That included the vital wicket of Neill.

"It's a hard place to bowl spin but I thought he bowled really well,'' Moore said.

"He might have went for a few (runs) but we were setting quick attacking fields.''

With only a handful of overs left when Neill was dismissed, Moore was pleased how his team were rewarded for their aggressive tactics declaring the previous weekend.

"It was pretty important yesterday to get that because all of a sudden you jump right into the middle of the table, which is really, really tight,'' he said.

Moore said the Hornets were within a win of the top four with the two-day competition resuming in the new year.

The Hornets Second Grade side had a narrow loss to Valley in their final game before the Christmas break.

After making 220 on the opening day, the Hornets battled hard but were unable to deny Valleys scoring 228 to secure the points at Baxter Oval.

Wil Trigar snared 6/47 off his 14.5 overs.

The Hornets reached 6/200 in their second innings with all-rounder Nick De Giusti scoring 84.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Valleys

1st Grade at Ashgrove

Ipswich 5 (dec) 357

Valleys 1st Innings (resuming at 0/8)

D. McLachlan b Smith 5 (27)

J. Beath lbw McAteer 23 (94)

N. Stevens b H. Wood 0 (5)

J. Neill c Cross b McAteer 150 (227)

O. Lynch c D. Wilson b Lutter 12 (14)

H. Weibgen c H. Wood b Lutter 22 (39)

B. McLachlan c H. Wood b Lutter 9 (23)

Z. Jeh b Lutter 0 (4)

D. White c Cross b Topp 23 (35)

H. Collier b Topp 56 (118)

S. Puri not out 3 (13)

Extras (6lb, 3lb 2nb) 11

Total (99.3ov) 314

FoW: 10, 11, 56, 71, 116, 130, 130, 182, 304, 314

Bowling: Adam Smith 21/6/58/1; Sean Lutter 23/7/76/4; Harry Wood 19/4/45/1; Dylan McAteer 26.3/2/114/2; Michael Topp 5/2/6/2; Dan Wilson 5/1/6/0.

Hornets win by 43 runs on 1st Innings

2nd Grade at Baxter Oval

Ipswich 220

Valleys 1st Innings (resuming at 1/50)

B. Gale lbw Denny 10 (32)

L. Stutter c Denny b Trigar 53 (81)

M. Toolis c Andrews b Trigar 27 (70)

T. Collier c S. Anderson b Trigar 1 (5)

A. Lockhart-Krause c Andrews b Bischoff 33 (67)

J. O'Neill c Emerson b Trigar 3 (15)

F. Thomasson c J. Anderson b Emerson 33 (28)

W. Garske b Trigar 38 (85)

M. Galvin b Denny 17 (53)

B. Lanigan not out 0 (12)

J. Wallington c J. Anderson b Trigar 3 (9)

Extras (8b 2nb) 10

Total (75.5ov) 228

FoW: 30, 90, 96, 97, 107, 154, 176, 225, 225, 228

Bowling: Rowan Lutter 13/3/35/0; Nick Bischoff 15/4/38/1; Riley Denny 10/2/18/2; Noah Emerson 23/3/82/1; Will Trigar 14.5/4/47/6.

Hornets 2nd Innings

Matt Andrews b Lanigan 45 (68)

Jacob Anderson c Lockhart-Krause b Lanigan 7 (15)

Nick De Giusti c Lockhart-Krause b Stutter 84 (94)

Noah Emerson c Lockhart-Krause b Wallington 7 (13)

Sam Anderson not out 39 (34)

Harry Meikeljohn run out 0 (0)

Will Trigar not out 6 (6)

Extras (3lb 3w 6nb) 12

Total (37ov) 6/200

FoW: 19, 110, 120, 184, 186

Bowling: F. Thomasson 3/1/10/0; B. Lanigan 9/0/28/2; M. Galvin 3/0/11/0; J. O'Neill 6/0/39/0; J. Wallington 10/0/55/1; T. Collier 3/0/25/0; L. Stutter 3/0/29/1.

Valleys won by three wickets when passed on 1st Innings.