Lutkins' Lions roaring toward 2018

Daniel Carson

IPSWICH'S own AFLW star Kate Lutkins is "feeling fantastic" upon her return to pre-season training with the Brisbane Lions, and is excited about what the team can accomplish in season 2018.

"I'm absolutely loving it, even more than I was last year," the former West MAC student said.

"We're three weeks into pre-season now, and while there is always room for improvement I'm feeling pretty good so far."

Lutkins was a key cog in the Lions' defence during their run to the inaugural AFLW grand final against the Adelaide Crows last season.

The Brisbane side went undefeated through the regular season, before stumbling at the final hurdle.

Lutkins told the QT in September it took her "nearly six months" before she was able to sit down and watch a replay of the grand final.

She will not have to wait long into the 2018 season for a chance at redemption - the Lions travel to Norwood for a round one clash with the Crows on February 3 - but Lutkins said there had been no talk of revenge amongst the group.

"Not really, we're just focusing on everything we need to do at the moment in regards to training and getting ourselves back to full fitness," she said.

"The buzz in the group is amazing, we've bonded really well together. Even training in 32-degree heat, the girls are loving it.

"Right now we're looking toward the practice match against GWS in Sydney (on January 20).

"But (round one) is probably in the back of everyone's minds."

Lutkins will be without defensive partner in crime Sam Virgo next season, after the All-Australian tore her ACL in the QWAFL grand final in August.

But the selflessness of the group Lutkins said, was epitomised by Virgo's willingness to act as an off-field leader for the younger group of players.

"We have 13 new players with the team this year, and they're all doing really well," the Lions defender said.

"They're holding their own at training and pushing last year's players to be even better - they've been a great inclusion to the group.

"(Virgo) has been fantastic with the girls, she's been a great role model.

"It's a hard position for her to be in, and we'll really miss her on the field, but she has embraced being a point of contact for the girls."