Luscious hair lopped off by friend

Dee Ratajczyk gets her long hair shaved off to raise funds and awareness for the cancer council.

Dee Ratajczyk gets her long hair shaved off to raise funds and awareness for the cancer council.

FUELLED with positivity and driven to make a difference, Dee Ratajczyk organised a fundraising event last month that involved shaving off her long locks to give hope for a cancer free future.

The Springfield local said when the idea originally sparked, she had some doubts about letting go of her long thick hair, but raising funds and contributing to research that could cure someone in the future, was a strong motivator for her.

"For the longest time I was focusing on growing out long luscious hair, so I had my doubts about letting it go, but it is all worth it in the end,” Mrs Ratajczyk said.

"My family was affected by a multitude of different cancers and I recently found out that my friend and colleague was diagnosed with breast cancer, so I wanted to show support.

"Organising the event became a true family affair; while my husband was helping to run the event, my children were selling the raffle tickets and collecting donations on the day.

"It was such a lovely day for everyone - there were raffles, with exciting prizes up for grabs, and an auction as the main highlight of the day, where the highest bidder got a chance to do the honours of shaving my hair off!

Dee Ratajczyk with friend Pauline Hansen and husband Joe Ratajczyk.

"My original fundraising target was $3,000, but through online donations and donations on the day, we were able to raise over $4,000 - an incredible result to keep promoting the awareness about the cancer cause.

"At first, it felt great and weird at the same time having my hair shaven off, so there was definitely some adjustment period.

"I feel great now knowing that I played my part in helping the community move forward to a cancer free future.

"Plus, I found some secret benefits or having my hair like this. Now I can save up some money on shampoo and get away from the summer heat feeling the breeze.”

"But all jokes aside, having gone through this experience, I know that those who are thinking of doing it may have their doubts as well - so don't hold back because it is something well worth doing!”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan thanked Dee Ratajczyk and everyone who supported the event.

"Community support is instrumental to our work and significantly reduces the burden of cancer on the community,” Ms McMillan said.

"More than 10,100 people in the greater Brisbane region are diagnosed with cancer each year.

"Funds raised at events like these are essential in investing in research for better outcomes and providing support to all Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day.”