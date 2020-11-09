Menu
Tor Viking Gunnar Stromberg leaves court after pleading guilty to drug possession.
News

Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

Ross Irby
9th Nov 2020 5:30 PM
Premium Content

A TRADIE used his own superannuation money released to help him through the COVID-19 shutdowns to feed his ice habit.

When police checked out the caravan home of Tor Viking Stromberg they found him with 5.8 grams of ice in two plastic bags.

This week an Ipswich magistrate told Stromberg he had compromised his own financial future while totally abusing the intentions behind allowing people to access their super early.

Tor Viking Gunnar Stromberg, 51, from Booval, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs at Booval on July 1; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police searched Stromberg’s van and discovered a hidden black case.

Inside were two clip seal bags that held what Stromberg admitted was ice.

The crystal substance weighed 5.88 grams and was of unknown purity.

Sgt Dick said police also seized a Viagra tablet.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Stromberg instructed the drug was for personal use.

Mr Hans said Stronmber’s drug offending began when he was aged in his 40s.

The court was told Stromberg acquired a large quantity of the drug after withdrawing his super.

“That is not the point of superannuation withdrawal. It is entirely inappropriate,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Stromberg.

“I accept there was no commercial aspect and it was entirely for your personal use.

“Methylamphetamine is a horrible drug, a drug causing much misery in the community.

“The superannuation was to be accessed to help through difficult times. You compromised your financial future.”

Ms Sturgess sentenced Stromberg to a two-year supervised probation order, saying it would include drug tests.

