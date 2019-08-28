Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NASA has taken photos of the fire to show scale
NASA has taken photos of the fire to show scale
Environment

Lungs of the world on fire in Amazon: PM

by Daniel McCulloch
28th Aug 2019 9:53 AM

SCOTT Morrison has declared the "lungs of the world" are burning as escalating fires ravage the Amazon rainforest.

"It's very distressing," the prime minister told Sky News in an interview aired on Wednesday.

"It's often been described as the lungs of the world and they are on fire."

Leaders of the world's seven largest economies have offered Brazil $30 million to help fight the Amazon fires.

But Brazil is poised to reject the "colonialist and imperialist" offer from the G7 nations.

Mr Morrison has again indicated Australia is likely to leave the massive firefighting battle to others, as it focuses on the upcoming bushfire season at home.

"We'll carefully consider what requests are made - we're concerned like everybody else is and we'd look to see what sort of arrangements are put in place," Mr Morrison said.

"But we also have a lot of our own challenges to deal with within Australia."

More Stories

amazon fire lungs of the world scott morrison

Top Stories

    SCHOOL NEWS: Learning about health

    premium_icon SCHOOL NEWS: Learning about health

    News Three students from one school selected to join special health program

    • 28th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Full list: How every QLD school performed

    premium_icon Full list: How every QLD school performed

    Education Primary school results split between state and private schools

    • 28th Aug 2019 9:59 AM
    SCHOOL NEWS: Students set to take flight

    premium_icon SCHOOL NEWS: Students set to take flight

    News First school in Ipswich to offer program

    Top 50 best NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Top 50 best NAPLAN schools revealed

    Education Two girls schools have taken out the title. See the list