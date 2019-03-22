Lunchbox hour to tune in a new generation

Laidley SHS students Tamika Connell, Harmony Downey, Kirsty Farmer, Ethan Smith, Emma Greenough and Lelani Burchell in the radio studio at USQ Springfield.

VIDEO may have once killed the radio star, but the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) is helping revive it for a new generation.

The University has launched a Lunchbox, to give school students a chance to produce their own radio show.

Delivered through USQ's own station Phoenix Radio, students present a one-hour lunchtime program each week, focusing on their school and community.

They have the chance to record their show at the university's radio studios at the Springfield campus and receive guidance from USQ's staff and students.

Lelani Burchell is a Year 12 student at Laidley State High School, one of the schools involved in the program.

"The first time I got to host the show was really exciting and I thoroughly enjoyed it," the 16-year-old said.

"I am really interested in a career in radio, so it's been a good place to start and experience first-hand how much fun it is to produce a radio show.

"We've already had some great feedback about our shows, including our principal and teachers who were very happy."

USQ Senior Lecturer (TV and Radio Broadcast) Dr Ashley Jones said the program was designed to help young people discover the power and possibilities of radio, and inspire them to consider a career in the media..

"Lunchbox provides a rich experience for students to get involved in the entire production process, from developing segment concepts and writing scripts, to conducting interviews and hosting the show," Dr Jones said.

"They don't need to have prior knowledge of radio; we help them shape their show. They just have to be interested in telling the rest of the world about their place and their school."

Listen to Lunchbox via the TuneIn Radio app by searching Phoenix Radio Online or through Brisbane Youth Radio on 1197AM, DAB+ and online.

Lunchbox will air until the end of the year and new schools are invited to join. For more information or to register, visit www.usq.edu.au/lunchbox-radio.