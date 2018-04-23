Menu
Amazing drone vision of Croc
News

Man captures amazing drone footage of croc after saving kids

by Alicia Nally
23rd Apr 2018 9:27 AM

A CASSOWARY Coast field technician could have saved the lives of two children swimming just metres from a hungry crocodile.

Luke Flaherty was driving along the coast at Bingil Bay, north of Mission Beach, on Saturday afternoon when he spotted something that looked like a log.

It was in fact a more than three-metre crocodile swimming toward a small beach.

"I couldn't see the beach from where I had stopped but I remembered there were some people swimming there so we headed back and got two kids, about 10 and 12, out of the water," Mr Flaherty said.

 

A three-metre croc with a turtle in its mouth snapped by Yeng Thao (Jackie Chang on Facebook) at Bingil Bay.
A three-metre croc with a turtle in its mouth snapped by Yeng Thao (Jackie Chang on Facebook) at Bingil Bay.

 

A three-metre croc with a turtle in its mouth snapped by Yeng Thao (Jackie Chang on Facebook) at Bingil Bay.
A three-metre croc with a turtle in its mouth snapped by Yeng Thao (Jackie Chang on Facebook) at Bingil Bay.

"Between when I first saw it and got the kids out it had grabbed the turtle and had begun swimming away.

"I said to the kids, 'you're lucky he found that turtle otherwise could it been one of you'."

After getting the kids out of the water Mr Flaherty whipped out his drone and started filming the reptile as it was swimming with a turtle in its mouth.

Despite witnessing the close encounter, Mr Flaherty said he would still swim at the beaches around Bingil Bay.

 

A three-metre croc with a turtle in its mouth snapped by Yeng Thao (Jackie Chang on Facebook) at Bingil Bay on April 21, 2018.
A three-metre croc with a turtle in its mouth snapped by Yeng Thao (Jackie Chang on Facebook) at Bingil Bay on April 21, 2018.

 

 

"It was really cool to see. I have never seen one in the ocean. I know they're in there," he said.

"It kind of made me think twice but I still would swim there because I know they don't live there. He was just swimming by."

Mr Flaherty's video of the crocodile has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

It was even the topic of conversation among his dad's workmates in Mt Isa yesterday morning.

