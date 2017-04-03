Lucrative home invasion victim has 'no personal malice'

A man has pleaded guilty to a home invasion in which a Prado was taken and later burned.

A 63-YEAR-OLD man who was ripped from his bed during a violent and highly profitable early-morning home invasion has "no personal malice" against one of the men responsible for the crime.

It was 3.30am on January 13 last year when a group of men jolted Les and Evelyn Ray from their beds in their Pine Mountain home.

The men, assigned roles and armed with sawn-off firearms and a screwdriver, were there for the Rays' valuables and forced Mr Ray to open his safe.

The men snatched $58,000 worth of guns, cash and jewellery and left in the couple's $36,000 Prado car.

They drove the car to Grandchester and poured petrol on it, setting it alight along with the black clothes they were wearing during the crime.

Shaun David Molenda, 36, didn't have a change of clothes and stayed in the grey tracksuit pants he was wearing throughout the night.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Thursday to his role in the "lucrative" crime.

The court heard he was the lookout and made $1000 from his efforts.

His defence lawyer Rob Carroll said Molenda had spent the majority of the past decade in custody.

"There is a level of institutionalisation evident here," he said.

"He said this was the worst (crime) he had ever done."

Molenda pleaded guilty to 24 charges including deprivation of liberty, robbery and arson as well as drug charges.

He was sentenced to two terms of imprisonment, three years suspended for five years and two years with immediate parole.

Speaking outside court, Mr Ray said Molenda apologised to him during the sentencing.

"I walked up to him and I stared him straight in the eye and said I didn't want to hear his apology but he had to say sorry to someone," he said.

"My view is, if you want to show true sorrow, put your hand up, say you did it, cop the punishment and then say sorry.

"I don't like what he's done, I don't like him because of that but at the end of the day extracting vengeance will never do any good for anybody - justice was needed.

"I hold no personal malice.

"If you want to say sorry, you need to change your life and let your actions say sorry."