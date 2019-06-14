Menu
Lucky Toowoomba grandfather scoops $200,000 in lottery

14th Jun 2019 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:59 PM
A TOOWOOMBA grandfather in his 80s says he's feeling younger than ever after hearing the news he won $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries.

The Queensland player won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1351, drawn Thursday.

The man revealed he'd worked hard all his life and couldn't wait to enjoy his prize.

The happy winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at The Lucky Charm Clifford Gardens, Shop 2-2A Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre, Anzac Avenue, Toowoomba.

A Golden Casket official contacted the man this morning to break the life-changing news.

"I won $200,000? Golly, that's gorgeous," he said.

"I'm very happy of course, I feel so numb.

"I'm in my 80s but I'm feeling younger than ever right now."

The retiree said he'd be enjoying his prize throughout his well-earned retirement.

"I've worked all my life and by gee this is going to be a big help for us," he said.

"I've always had an agreement with my daughter that I'd share some of it with her if I ever won so I suppose I'll be doing that."

The Lucky Charm Clifford Gardens owner Kirk Picton said the win had created an exciting buzz at the outlet.

"There's a frenzy of customers and staff who are all so ecstatic about the win," Mr Picton said.

"We're extremely happy to have sold that life-changing prize.

"Congratulations to the winner, we wish him all the very best."

