‘Lucky to be alive’: 12-year-old hurt in alleged hit and run

Jayden Crofts-Cook was allegedly hit by a car outside Bremer State High School on February 11.

THE mother of a young Ipswich boy who was the victim of an alleged hit and run outside his school said he is “lucky to be alive” after being run over by a truck.

Bremer State High School student Jayden Crofts-Cook was walking across Warwick Rd after school on Thursday afternoon to be picked up by his mum.

That’s when he was allegedly hit by the truck, with the driver allegedly failing to stop.

Police are still investigating the incident with no arrests made yet.

Jayden Crofts-Cook was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Jayden, 12, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

Mum Nicola said her son was back at school on Monday after he suffered severe bruising to his legs and bruising to his kidneys.

“He had blood in his urine,” she said.

“We’ve just been monitoring it.

“They’ve made him aware of any symptoms if there’s any chance he has any ongoing problems.”

Mrs Crofts-Crook said she was told by witnesses that the driver who allegedly hit her son in their truck ran a red light and was going at more than 60km/h.

“Another member of the public was in a truck behind him and they chased after him,” she said.

“He lost them and then came back to the scene and explained what happened to the school.

“The principal was down there at the time.

“They told me he was very lucky to still be alive and to have not gone under the front wheels.”

Mrs Crofts-Crook parks at the nearby service station to pick her kids up from school and became alarmed when her eldest son jumped in the back seat without Jayden.

“I pulled out to go and look for him and that’s when a few of his friends came running over to say he’d been hit by a car,” she said.

“I was there not long before ambulance staff arrived.”

She intends to submit a report to Ipswich City Council about the traffic lights on Warwick Rd.

Mrs Crofts-Crook said she spent time on Monday monitoring the timing of the lights during morning peak hour.

Warwick Rd outside Bremer State High School.

“Not one child can get from one side to the other side of the traffic lights without it turning to a red walking man,” she said.

“Children didn’t even get halfway between one side and the centre of the road before the signal went red.

“But they are getting across the road before the lights for the vehicles turns green again.

“Something needs to be done. It’s such a built up school and so many children walk that road every day.

“One of Jayden’s friends was there at the time (he was allegedly hit by the car).

“He said it turned red when they were crossing and so my son started jogging the last half of the traffic lights to get to the other side.

“That’s when he’s been (allegedly hit).

“There was a group of kids who were also walking behind my son (when he was allegedly hit).

“It’s a heartless act.”

