LUCKY TIMING: Paramedics ‘driving past’ at time of Ipswich crash

A patient has been hospitalised following a car and motorbike collision.

A patient has been hospitalised following a car and motorbike collision.

PARAMEDICS were in the right place at the right time when they came across a crash scene moments after a collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient sustained a leg injury when a motorbike and car crashed at an Ipswich intersection on Saturday morning.

The vehicles collided at 11.14am at the corner of Warwick Rd and Chelmsford Ave.

“(Paramedics) just happened to be driving past right at the correct time,” the spokeswoman said.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.