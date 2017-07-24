Lucky Springfield couple win division one lotto

A SPRINGFIELD couple is busy making plans to renovate their home after winning division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw at the weekend.

The couple was one of 13 division one winners nationally who each took home a prize of $329,266.60 in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3757.

The winning man explained he discovered the news on Saturday night when he checked his ticket at home.

"I couldn't believe it, I was sitting there checking my ticket and all the six numbers were there," he exclaimed.

"I called out to my wife and she checked the ticket too.

"It's unbelievable, we're very happy."

The couple explained they always used the same numbers on their marked Saturday Gold Lotto entries, but this was the first time those numbers had delivered a division one win.

In addition to sharing their windfall with their family, the winning couple plan on embarking on some long-awaited home renovations.

"It's something we've been wanting to do for a while but we didn't have the money.

"Now we'll be able to go ahead and get it done."

The winners, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their 8-game marked entry from Springfield Fair News.

Springfield Fair News owner Naomi Sampi congratulated the local couple on their division one win and said it was the fourth Saturday Gold Lotto division one winning entry the outlet had sold since 2005.

"It's always good to hear that a win will help a customer achieve their dreams," she said.

"The win is a nice tidy amount so we wish them all the best.

"We've also had a few division three wins in recent weeks so clearly the money's around.

"Hopefully another one of our customers will enjoy a win this weekend with the Saturday Gold Lotto $20 Million Superdraw."

The winning numbers in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3757 were 32, 42, 27, 44, 11 and 22, with supplementary numbers 7 and 39.

Across Australia there were 13 division one winning entries in Saturday's draw, including three from Queensland, two from New South Wales, six from Victoria and three from Western Australia.

Last financial year, there were 275 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $283 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 220 so far this calendar year, including 61 won by Golden Casket customers.

