WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante with jackpot winner Sandra Madeline.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante with jackpot winner Sandra Madeline.
LUCKY SPIN: Tavern pays sixth major pokie win this year

Nathan Greaves
by
4th Oct 2019 11:16 AM
GRAND Jackpot success has struck yet again at the Brisbane Valley Tavern in Fernvale.

This week's winner Sandra Madeline took home an enviable $10,323.43, and it isn't even the biggest jackpot claimed at the tavern this year.

Sandra's win is the sixth significant payout seen at the tavern's popular pokies in a matter of months.

"It's extraordinarily unusual, but in our case I don't think it is, because we have such a high rate back to players,” tavern owner Nikki Amante said.

"It's like a revolving door, back and forth, back and forth.”

While this can lead to reduced profits for the business, it has made for a far more rewarding experience for regulars.

Nikki said patron numbers had remained consistent, and she was expecting plenty more success stories to come.

"I think we'll definitely be seeing more big wins in future,” she said.

