UPDATE: Vodafone responds to mobile phone tower incident

UPDATE 8AM:

VODAFONE have responded to yesterday's shocking incident where strong winds caused part of a mobile phone tower to fall from a 10-storey building in Springfield.

A Vodafone spokesperson spoke with the QT and said it was not the whole tower, but a part of the cover around the mobile tower, which collapsed.

"Around a tower there is shrouding and it's basically is designed to make it more visually appealing and is like a housing for the tower," the spokesperson said.

"It wasn't the whole tower (that fell), it was a door of the shrouding.

"There were no injuries and we are investigating how this all came about."

The spokesperson said today's priority would be to make the scene safe and figure out what happened.

"There is no impact to coverage," they continued.

"Today crews are on site and they are making the site safe. In terms of the repair work, they'll have to do an assessment of what's gone wrong first so the timeline on repairs is unknown on that.

"When we do the repair work we expect very little impact on coverage, it will be minimal to none in that area."

Vodafone will investigate the incident.

"All of our sites are built to standard and maintained so we'll be doing some thorough investigations," the spokesperson said.

"It was a very unusual event."

Meanwhile traffic delays are rife in the 500m stretch of Sinnathamby Blvd affected by the incident.

INITIAL:

MAJOR traffic delays are continuing this morning following the collapse of a mobile phone tower from the top of a 10-storey building at Springfield Central.

The tower fell onto Sinnathamby Blvd late yesterday causing major traffic disruptions overnight and today with the road blocked in both directions.

Queensland Police say the incident occurred shortly after 4pm.

Ipswich acting mayor Paul Tully inspected the scene early this morning and said it was lucky no one was killed.

"This requires a full investigation how a large tower can just fall off the top of a building," he said.

"I have asked for council officers to urgently investigate the accident.

"I understand the building approval for the tower was given by a private certifier."

The acting mayor said the dangerous incident should trigger an audit of all mobile phone towers on top of building or structures in Australia.

"This is a bizarre incident but it raises the question as to how safe other mobile phone towers are on the top of buildings around Australia," Cr Tully said.

At this stage both police and Ipswich Council believe yesterday's strong winds caused the tower to fall.

"They weren't particularly high winds yesterday and if they can't stand that, that's a concern," Cr Tully said.

"It could be several months before the tower is reinstated that raises questions of disruptions for those service users around the centrally-located tower."