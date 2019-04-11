Menu
CELEBRATION: NewsXpress Gatton co-owner Darryl Spicer celebrates selling a $1 million lottery ticket.
News

Lucky newsagent sells second million dollar ticket

Dominic Elsome
by
11th Apr 2019 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE dreams of winning the lottery but for NewsXpress Gatton, selling the winning ticket is just as exciting.

And it's happened again, with the newsagent selling a winning first division ticket for last Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

The winning ticket holder couldn't have been more deserving, with the Toowoomba woman, who wished to remain anonymous, planning to use the money to make life easier for herself and others suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The winner said she would donate some of the cash directly to a charity that helps multiple sclerosis sufferers.

"This will make life easier and a lot more comfortable. It really will change my life," she said.

"I will get some renovations done on my house. I've needed to do a few things around the house for a while but haven't been able to, so now I will."

NewsXpress Gatton co-owner Darryl Spicer said he was very excited the winner had come forward to claim her prize.

"We are thrilled to have sold a winning division one ticket," Mr Spicer said.

"It's been a while since we sold one, so we are really glad. She sounds like a very deserving winner.

"We are very happy for her and hope she truly enjoys her prize."

It's not every day you sell a $1million ticket, but the Gatton newsagent has sold first division winners before and Mr Spicer said the store staff were always ecstatic when it happened.

"We're just happy that someone has won - for us it's been nearly eight years since we had a first division winner. I've kept telling people that we're due and it's happened."

