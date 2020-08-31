Lucky Ipswich outlet a hotspot for scratchie winners

Ipswich has been identified as one of Australia's hot spots for scratchie winners over the past year.

Between July 1 last year and June 30, there were 151 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across Australia who took home more than $11.8 million in prize money.

The data has been released by the Lott, Australia’s official lotteries, ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, which it says is one of the busiest times of the year for scratchie buys.

Queenslanders raked in the most prize money in Australia over the last financial year, with 50 winners taking home $3.5 million.

The biggest individual Instant Scratch-Its prize won in Australia during the past twelve months was $1 million with the ticket purchased in Victoria.

The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said clusters of wins, or top prize postcodes, often emerged from year to year.

Marrickville Metro Newsagency in New South Wales was the only outlet to sell three top prizes last financial year.

Six outlets in Australia sold two top prize winning tickets during that time, including Nextra at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Prizes sold at the Ipswich outlet totalled $101,000.

“These winners used their prizes in many special ways, including paying off mortgages, renovating their home, or spoiling themselves with some lavish purchases like new watches,” she said.

“An expecting dad from Springfield couldn’t wait to build a nest egg for his baby with his $10,000 win.”

“While we do see these clusters from time to time, it’s important to remember a top prize Instant Scratch-Its ticket could be anywhere.

“Players often tell us that they are superstitious about where and how they buy their tickets, whether they always buy from the same outlet, or always choose a particular ticket in the dispenser.”

