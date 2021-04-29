Menu
Laidley golfer Judy Logan hit a hole in one on the 14th hole. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Lucky green lands Laidley golfer amazing hole-in-one

Ali Kuchel
29th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
There’s something about the 14th hole that’s lucky for golfer Judy Logan.

The Laidley golfer has hit her third hole-in-one on the hole that also doubles as the second at the Laidley Golf Club.

While many might have a chuckle that Judy used a driver for the 147m-long shot, it’s Judy who has the last laugh following her perfect play.

Judy was playing the monthly medal stroke round earlier this month when she, along with three other ladies, thought the ball landed behind the flag.

“It went nicely over the ridge, onto the green and up the hill,” Judy said.

“I said to one of the ladies the ball disappeared, but she said, ‘it’s behind the flag Judy’,”.

Sure enough, when the ladies made their way to the green, it was in the hole.

“It was a great shot. It’s something you can brag about,” she said.

Judy, 71, began playing golf in 1984 after friends “coerced” her to attend a beginner’s golf day.

“It’s the only sport I knew where someone doesn’t throw something back, or hit something back, so I wasn’t overly interested,” Judy said.

“I came along to a beginner’s day and got hooked.”

Judy today is on the Golf Queensland board, and has a position on the Laidley ladies subcommittee.

In the 1990s, she was inducted to Laidley Golf Club as a life member.

For Judy, golf is about the friendships and camaraderie.

“I just enjoy going around visiting other clubs and the camaraderie that’s part of it,” she said.

Originally published as Lucky green lands Laidley golfer amazing hole-in-one

