'Lucky': Go back and thank your hairdresser: Doctor

Helen Spelitis
| 6th Mar 2017 1:40 PM Updated: 3:01 PM
LIFE SAVER: Doctors told Janette Sheppard she would have been in trouble after three months if hairdresser Shelley Gehrke hadnt raised the alarm when she spotted a melanoma on the 70-year-olds head.
IT WAS the appointment that likely saved Janette Sheppard's life.   

Last year the Peak Crossing resident went for her usual hair appointment expecting to leave feeling footloose and fancy free.   

Instead she went from a beauty appointment to an urgent appointment with the doctor after hairdresser Shelley Gehrke spotted a suspicious mark on top of her long-term client's head.  

Now, three months after surgery to remove a level-one melanoma, Janette is well on the road to recovery and she's picked up a new best friend along the way; her hat.  

Doctors told Janette if the melanoma hadn't been picked up and operated on in December, it would have been only a few months before the cancer became serious trouble.   

"My doctor told me, you better go back and thank your hairdresser," Janette said.  

"I had no idea. I'd come in for a haircut, it didn't even occur to me it would be skin cancer."  

  At first Shelley, who has been cutting Janette's hair for more than 10 years, thought the mark may have been a bruise, or a spill, and tried to rub it off with a wet towel.   

"It's on a part of the head where you can't really see," Shelley said.   

"I had sectioned the hair to do some layers and I was worried although I was trying to be discreet about it.  

"I've seen skin cancers before but not quite that colour or shape."  

The patch on Janette Sheppard's head is healing well.
Shelley said men often have skin cancers among their sideburns, particularly on the right hand side, most likely from sun exposure while driving.  

The patch on Janette's head, where skin was taken from her leg and grafted on after the cancer was removed, has healed well and to Shelley's amazement was even covered in new shoots of hair.   

For Janette the experience has changed her forever; she no longer goes outside without her hat and hopes sharing her story will encourage others to go for regular checks.  

Melanoma facts:

  • Melanoma accounted for 10% of all Australia's cancers in 2011
  • It is the third most common cancer in Australian women, after breast and bowel cancer
  • More than 13,000 Australians are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma in Australia each year
  • Melanoma represents 2% of all skin cancers, but causes 75% of skin cancer deaths.
  • If melanoma is identified at an early stage, simple treatment can result in a complete cure.

Source: melanoma.org.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  health melanoma awareness skin cancer

Local Partners

