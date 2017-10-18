Ipswich's lucky few named in baton race

FORTY-four people will share in the moment of a lifetime as the Queen's baton makes its way through Ipswich, en route to the Commonwealth Games.

Today, across the country, the names of the lucky few Australians selected to carry the baton to the Gold Coast have been announced.

In Ipswich, 12-year-old Eithen Leard is among them.

The young school leader and athlete has faced challenges in his short time of this earth, having been in a wheelchair his whole life.

But that has never stood in the way of Eithen making the most of the opportunities in front of him.

"I've never done anything like this before," the young school captain of Sacred Heart School, Booval.

"I'm excited... kind of nervous and worried I might drop it."

Eithen Leard and Jim Runham with Ipswich City Counillor Cheryl Bromage. Rob Williams

But Eithen has some serious hand eye coordination skills that he practices every day with his dad. Mum Katrina has every confidence Eithen will do the city proud.

"We're ridiculously proud," Mrs Leard said.

"Eithen has always been so positive and tackled everything he can and worked so hard in everything he does.

"It's nice to see him be recognised like this and for his positive attitude in life."

Veteran Ripley rural firefighter and all-round community champion Jim Runham will also carry the baton part of the way through Ipswich to the games.

During the 2011 floods, he rescued 56 people.

For Mr Runham, being selected is more than an honour - it's an opportunity to represent the volunteers who make this city tick.

"I'm honoured at being selected," Mr Runham said.

"There are thousands out there who do volunteer work, dedicate their time to not-for-profit charities, and inspire people.

"Ipswich would not survive without people like myself and Eithen and this is a chance to represent them at this historic event.

"That's what Australia is about and it is part of the Australian spirit. We rally around each other in tough times, we support each other."

The council's representative on the local Queen's Baton Relay planning group, Cr Cheryl Bromage said she had no doubt the 44 baton bearers selected to represent the city would inspire Ipswich.

"I am immensely proud of our baton bearers and the role they will play when the Queen's Baton comes to town," she said.

Details of the route will be revealed next month. The Australian leg of the Queen's Baton Relay starts on Christmas Day, 100 days before the 2018 Games Opening Ceremony.