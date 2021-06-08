Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Purga on Tuesday morning.
Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Purga on Tuesday morning.
News

Lucky escape after car rolls in two-vehicle crash

Lachlan Mcivor
8th Jun 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash resulted in one car rolling on an Ipswich road on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash on Middle Road in Purga at 5.45am.

They took two patients, one from each car, to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions without serious injury.

Police received reports that someone may have been trapped in their vehicle.

Both people were out of their vehicle at 6.10am and being assessed by paramedics.

“There was a lot of debris and major damage (to the cars),” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

“There weren’t any life-threatening injuries.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one firefighter crew attended the crash and were on scene for about 25 minutes.

Both people were out of their vehicles when they arrived.

“We removed both vehicles from the roadway and got rid of the debris,” she said.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jury hears evidence of alleged council officer misconduct

        Premium Content Jury hears evidence of alleged council officer misconduct

        News The prosecution alleges the officers failed to follow correct procedure in approving invoices for the running of a major Ipswich rugby league event

        Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        Premium Content Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        News The height of the main street in a rural town has caused flooding on the footpath...

        ‘Bit** stole it’: Man eats the evidence

        Premium Content ‘Bit** stole it’: Man eats the evidence

        News A man has copped a heavy fine after becoming ‘mouthy’ with police who stopped him...

        Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 8

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 8

        News Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 8