Lucky escape after car rolls in two-vehicle crash

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash resulted in one car rolling on an Ipswich road on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash on Middle Road in Purga at 5.45am.

They took two patients, one from each car, to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions without serious injury.

Police received reports that someone may have been trapped in their vehicle.

Both people were out of their vehicle at 6.10am and being assessed by paramedics.

“There was a lot of debris and major damage (to the cars),” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

“There weren’t any life-threatening injuries.”



A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one firefighter crew attended the crash and were on scene for about 25 minutes.

Both people were out of their vehicles when they arrived.

“We removed both vehicles from the roadway and got rid of the debris,” she said.



