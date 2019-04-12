Menu
The burning yacht southwest of Moreton Island. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Lucky escape after boat goes up in flames

by Chris Clarke, Jesse Kuch
12th Apr 2019 7:57 AM
Two people have made a lucky escape after their yacht caught fire in Moreton Bay this morning.

Queensland Police Service spokesman said water police responded to the fire southwest of Moreton Island at 5.38am and the two people on board were safe.

Police conducted a rescue of the two occupants on board and brought them to safety.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are currently at the scene.

The blaze has been extinguished but the cause is still to be determined.

