Luck runs out for dopey blacksmith as ex calls in the cops

WHEN his girlfriend found a big feed bag full of dope in a wheel-barrow she phoned police - simply warning her hapless lover 'It's too late the cops are coming'.

So farmer and horse farrier Robert Earl Davis bolted before police turned up at his Mount Mort property.

However, he quickly faced up to his problem and admitted ownership of a 3.2kg bag of marijuana, two marijuana plants and 50 grams of seeds.

Davis, 55, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to producing a dangerous drug between September 2014 and August 2016; and possession of marijuana in excess of 500 grams in August 2016.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said Davis was not home when police arrived. But his now former partner told officers she'd seen a horse feed bag in a wheel-barrow in a shed that held marijuana.

The woman told Davis and when he went to the shed the bag was missing.

Davis then left.

But in September he attended at the police station.

The Crown case accepted his offences involved no commercial operation.

His defence barrister sought a fine of $750 and because of Davis' good character and prior lack of offending that no conviction be recorded.

As a rural land holder who runs 30 head of cattle Davis wants to continue to be licensed for firearms for use against vermin.

Davis also provide volunteer services as a farrier with race horses in southeast Queensland.

A submission with medical reports was handed up to Judge Dennis Lynch QC who said the Crown facts before him suggested he had grown between 15 to 20 plants and at one time as many as 30 plants. Some of the grew as high as eight feet tall.

It was accepted Davis had grown for his own use and that he had some health issues at the time including anxiety and depression and was self-medicating.

Judge Lynch said Davis' relationship with the woman had deteriorated significantly.

"It seems she was content enough to accept your growing and use for your own purposes until she decided to make a complaint to police," he said.

Judge Lynch said although there was a great deal of publicity about marijuana used for medicinal purposes, this provided no justification or excuse for growing it.

Davis was fined $1000 - a conviction not recorded.