Little hero saves her mum nine months after dad’s death

Nine Months after 10-year-old Lucinda Aspinall's dad died from a shock heart attack, her mum collapsed and was losing consciousness.

The youngster feared the worst - she and her brother Ethan, 7, could have to grow up without parents.

On the April day her mum Angela had just arrived home from work and then collapsed, she was suffering from internal bleeding and going in and out of consciousness.

Lucinda and Ethan were crying and in shock.

Lucinda grabbed her mum's phone, unlocked it and called triple-0.

"They told me to stay calm, to leave mum in the position she had fallen in, I wasn't allowed to give her anything to eat or drink," she said.

"We were crying because we didn't know what was happening.

"It was frightening but I stayed calm and looked after my brother."

Paramedics arrived and treated Angela while Lucinda called a family friend to care for her and Ethan.

Lucinda is being acknowledged tomorrow at the NSW Ambulance Appreciation Day awards after she helped save her mum Angela's life. Picture: Chris Pavlich

Angela was in hospital for five days before coming home.

Lucinda is one of more than 40 people to be acknowledged at NSW Ambulance Service's Appreciation Day at Artarmon Superstation on Monday.

Angela said she nominated Lucinda for staying calm at such a scary time.

"Her father died of a cardiac arrest unexpectedly and this happens to me just nine months after," she said.

Lucinda with her mum Angela. Picture: Chris Pavlich

"She was on the phone to paramedics and kept her little brother calm at the same time."

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dr Dominic Morgan said Lucinda showed courage and bravery.

"For a child to pick up the phone and call triple-0 while dealing with the stress and pressure of a medical emergency demonstrates maturity and bravery beyond words," he said.

Another individual recognised on Monday is registered nurse Caren Harrison.

She was the first on scene at a high-speed crash outside of Wellington.

She rescued a three-year-old from a overturned car and helped two adults from another car before it burst into flames and exploded.

As the car burnt out she provided CPR to the three-year-old until paramedics arrived.