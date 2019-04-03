LSD find leads to court trip

POLICE CRACKDOWN: Festival-goers Angelica Dowler and Sascha Kelly-Russell were busted with LSD.

POLICE CRACKDOWN: Festival-goers Angelica Dowler and Sascha Kelly-Russell were busted with LSD. Ross Irby

IN A throwback to the '60s psychedelic era, two Earth Frequency Festival revellers were found with the drug LSD.

A handful of festival-goers have recently appeared on various charges at Ipswich court after a police crackdown at the Peak Crossing event in February.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo, told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Tactical Crime Squad officers intercepted a van at the festival on February 15.

A pouch in the glovebox held a small quantity of marijuana, while a container in a basket held another drug known as changa - a mix of brown and green leaf-like material - along with 16 tabs of LSD (lysergic acid) in a tin with some cash.

Sen-Const Spargo said a man in the vehicle told police the money in the tin was left from what was used to pay for items earlier that day.

The couple had moved to Ipswich from Melbourne and were charged with three drug offences.

Angelica Dowler, 23, and Sascha Michael Kelly-Russell, 22, each pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said the drugs were found in small quantities and were for their own use.

She said the couple had their own views on the use of such drugs and were conscious of the fact that it was illegal to possess them.

Dowler had a background in performing arts and Kelly-Russell intends to find work in the Ipswich region.

Magistrate Andy Cridland warned the couple that they should be aware the charges held a maximum two-year jail term.

They were each convicted and fined $500.