Loyalty pays off for winner

THERE'S an old saying that 'all good things come to those who wait', and Valma Richards is proof, now she had a $1000 Riverlink gift card compliments of the QT, just for being a subscriber.

She's been reading the QT for over sixty years, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the monthly draw to win a grand in the hand, plus a bonus $500 to her favourite charity or non-profit organisation.

Everyone who subscribes to the QT and activates their digital membership is automatically in the draw.

Valma chose Ipswich Hospice to receive the money, who will put the money to good use, after her late husband dedicated many years of his life to raise money for charity.

"My husband was involved in the Cancer Fund for many years, raised lots of money and he's no longer here withme, so I chose Ipwich Hospice to honour him," Valma said.

"I've been reading the QT for about sixty years, I live in a retirement home and get it delivered, although you never know where it is going to land!

"Many people today don't get the local paper, but when you're older you need to know what's happening in your own back yard," Valma added. "When the QT rang to say I won I was flabbergasted, I never win anything. It's good to see my support has been rewarded. I'm not going to rush and spend it right now, I'll take my time to decide what to do with it."

Kerryn Costello from Ipswich Hospice said the money will be used for a huge project, which still needs more funding.

"We will put that money towards our guest room refurbishment, we've already done two rooms and have five rooms to go," Kerryn said. "They all need new TV's, new flooring, more cabinets. It's a big project and we need to keep fundraising to finish. We also want to get new beds for the guests. "Every dollar helps, we rely on the community for support and as we always say, you never know when you will need Ipswich Hospice."

Subscribe today for just $1 a week for the the first 12 weeks and stay informed on local and national issues, plus get in the monthly draw for a $1000 Riverlink gift card. Visit qt.com.au/deal for more.