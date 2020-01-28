Loyal servant takes 150 in blue and white

CONTRIBUTOR: Brothers’ Craig Mackay took his 150th wicket against laidley on Saturday. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

CONTRIBUTOR: Brothers’ Craig Mackay took his 150th wicket against laidley on Saturday. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

CRICKET: Dependable Brothers’ bowler Craig Mackay claimed his 150th scalp in the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association First Grade competition on Saturday.

The slow medium bowler took 1/19 from two overs in the loss to Laidley to reach the milestone.

Coach Brian Andrews paid credit to the ever-reliable Mackay’s contribution over many seasons in blue and white.

“It is a huge achievement,” he said.

“He bowls a consistent line and length and generally keeps it very tight.”

After losing much experience at the end of last season the Brethren have been patchy this year and are currently languishing near the bottom of the table.

Andrews said players were trying to remain positive but also had to face the reality it was now very unlikely they would feature in the finals.

“We have Norths this week and we have to win,” he said.

“We’re under-the-pump to make it.

“We keep talking between us and saying we’re still in it.

“I think even if we win the next two games it will still be extremely unlikely that we’ll get there.

“But we can always believe.

“We have to keep believing.”