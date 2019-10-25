Loyal player stepping up for rising cricket club

CRICKET: As South East Redbacks club president, Daniel Chandler has plenty to keep him busy.

That includes overseeing work on the upgraded Redbank Plains Reserve pitch and outfield that will be used for the first time in Saturday's Harding Madsen Shield match against Toowoomba opponents Wests.

The club has worked hard in recent weeks to prepare the wicket after the first scheduled game this season against Laidley was washed out.

"We've put a lot of time in, in the last two weeks, to get it ready to go,'' Chandler said.

Chandler has another reason to see how the pitch performs this season.

He is also in his first season as Redbacks captain, taking over from Brodie Dwyer.

As a loyal clubman, Chandler is the only player left in the current side who had ties with the original Flinders club before they became Swifts.

Swifts merged with Taipans to become Redbacks three years ago.

After some hot and cold performances as the Redbacks, Chandler is confident this season's side has more stability.

Before the disappointment of last weekend's washed out game, the Redbacks were more settled gearing up for the Harding Madsen Shield and Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association season.

"We've got a very strong team this year,'' Chandler said, welcoming promising lower graders like Kyle Ladley and Ethan Acutt.

"Our top order batting at the moment has been a bit inconsistent . . . but the boys in the middle are doing the job every week.''

Chandler is among those looking for more first grade runs, opening the batting or coming in at three.

"I don't really mind where I bat,'' Chandler said.

"I'm all about the boys enjoying the game and where they are comfortable and what's best for the team.

"It's a team sport, not a me sport.''

The Redbacks have also picked up Caleb Risson from the Hornets, another top five batsman.

Redbacks need a victory in their final Harding Madsen Shield match on Saturday to keep pace with Pool A leaders Laidley and second-placed Northsiders, who upset the Blue Dogs last weekend.

"With us being washed out and Norths getting a win against Laidley put us back a little bit,'' Chandler said.

"We have to get up this week against Wests, who are going to be pretty tough.

"But with the team we've got on paper, we're a good chance of getting up and having a good contest this weekend.''

Showing his commitment to the club, Chandler accepted the captaincy in addition to his president's role.

"Being asked to be captain was a big step for me,'' he said.

He appreciates the support of senior players like Vaughan Oldham and vice-captain Jasbir Singh, as well as astute player/coach Amila Weththasinghe.

Saturday's game against Wests at Redbank Plains starts at 10am with more favourable weather forecast.

Game day

Harding Madsen Shield Round 6 Saturday (10am):

Pool A - South East Redbacks v Western Districts Toowoomba at Redbank Plains Reserve; Northsiders v Highfields-Railways at Sternberg Oval; Laidley District v University at Bichel Oval.

Matches remaining for each club: Laidley v Uni and bye; Northsiders v Highfields-Railways,Wests; Redbacks v Wests and bye; Wests v Redbacks, Northsiders; Highfields-Railways v Northsiders, Uni; Uni v Laidley, Highfields-Railways.

Pool B: Metropolitan East v Central Districts at Harristown; Southern District Magpies v Northern Brothers Diggers at Toowoomba; Brothers & Lockyer Lightning byes.

Remaining games: Souths v Diggers and Mets; Brothers bye then Diggers; Diggers v Souths and Brothers.

IWMCA 2nd Division: Fassifern v Laidley at Boonah; Brothers v Thunder at Marsden No.1; Centrals v Northsiders at Limestone Park; Redbacks bye.

Points: Centrals 19, Redbacks 12, Northsiders 11, Fassifern 9, Thunder 4, Laidley 2, Brothers 2.

3rd Division: Laidley v Springfield at Mulgowie; Brothers Fassifern vs Strollers at Jim Donald Oval; Thunder Storm v Redbacks Raiders at Tivoli No.1; Thunder Ducks v Redbacks Walesendia at Tivoli No.2; Northsiders v Centrals at Sternberg Oval.

Points: Thunder Ducks 22, Laidley 18, Thunder Storm 18, Fassifern Brothers 17, Centrals 11, Strollers 11, Redbacks Raiders 11, Redbacks Walesendia 9, Springfield 2, Northsiders 2.