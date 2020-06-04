Loyal personal trainer paints recovery picture

EQUIPPED TO ASSIST: Ipswich personal trainer Sara Rogers is glad to be back at Club Lime at Brassall after the recent shutdown. Picture: Cordell Richardson

EQUIPPED TO ASSIST: Ipswich personal trainer Sara Rogers is glad to be back at Club Lime at Brassall after the recent shutdown. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HAVING 10 weeks out of her beloved fitness centre gave Sara Rogers a chance to complete an unexpected challenge.

Painting her Raceview house while unable to work provided a much-needed outlet for the Ipswich personal trainer.

Sara appreciated help from her dad Murray, a retired regional sports icon "who is very handy''.

"I just keep busy and do something that I would never ever get a chance to do (in normal circumstances),'' Rogers said of how she dealt with the coronavirus work and sport shutdown.

However, with the Club Lime centre reopening at Brassall this week, the high achieving hockey player and coach has fresh enthusiasm.

The Club Lime manager is back at work excited about planned improvements after the national company took over the former Healthworks Brassall facility late last year.

"It will be heavily renovated shortly,'' she said. "It will certainly boost the gym.

"We probably were a bit overdue for a few renovations and just a few general changes around the gym.''

Ipswich personal trainer Sara Rogers can see a bright future as restrictions are eased. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Rogers has worked at the centre since it was Brassall Club Fitness and later Healthworks Brassall.

More than 13 years she started as a personal trainer, Rogers said it was a pleasant surprise when the Queensland Government brought the easing of stage 2 restrictions forward a few weeks.

"All our gyms are open now,'' Rogers said.

"We were obviously a little bit blindsided by the Government's ruling . . . but we worked hard over the last couple of days to roll it a bit quicker.

"We saw how quickly things changed on Sunday.

"We were opening on the middle of June and then we got told we were opening the next day.

"Providing that the infection rate stays lower, I think things will start moving hopefully forward, fairly quickly.''

With groups of 20 allowed in certain sections, Rogers expects a boost in fitness activity as life starts returning to some normality.

"Hopefully with the new rulings that could out eventually we can expand on those numbers,'' she said.

"We are all really positive moving forward with our members and we wanted to do everything that we possibly could to get everything as quickly and as safe as possible.''

Her next focus is a return to hockey in the Ipswich and Brisbane competitions.