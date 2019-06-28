Loyal 'Korza' inspires Ipswich club for home battle

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich City Bulls will have added incentive to claim another big scalp in Saturday night's Capital League 1 duel with Annerley at Sutton Park.

Apart from keeping the Bulls in the hunt for a finals' spot, the game is an important NAIDOC round, celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The Bulls team will play in a symbolic jersey, which was fittingly designed by 2009 Division 2 premiership and grand final-winning Ipswich City captain and artist Corey Eggmolesse.

He worked with club president Todd Zeidler and Dan Burnell at Veto Sports to produce a strip called Bloodline, representing the backbone of the proud Ipswich club.

The Bulls footballers will wear the jersey with extra pride in Saturday's home game.

"It took me ages to work out the story I wanted to tell for the club I love because I wanted it to be special,'' Eggmolesse said.

"I thought about all the people I've met through the club and who I've played with, the friends I've made and the people I've been coached by as I played all my Ipswich football at this club.

"Then I got deeper to the people who looked after me when I was injured to my junior coaches that didn't get paid and the canteen and all the volunteers and came up with this concept.''

Eggmolesse, affectionally known as Korza, said the white pathway on the jersey represents the club's journey and the smaller dots represent all the people involved on that journey, from coaches to players.

He said the red dots and hands represent the bloodline of the club and what holds it together - the volunteers the parents the supporters and the people that give up their time year after year for the club.

Eggmolesse started at the Bulls in 1993 as a 10 year-old, going on to become a successful club captain. When injury cut his career short, he was still fiercely loyal to the Bulls.

He was a terrific role model to juniors, an ambassador to Indigenous Youth and a talented artist.

Bulls top team assistant coach Chris Greaves was delighted the Bulls were embracing the occasion, having Korza's jersey design to remind them of fine club traditions.

Annerley heads to Sutton Park in third place on 31 points, with the Bulls chasing hard on 23.

Although having a forced break for the Ipswich Cup, the Bulls players have been progressing well, recently beating competition leaders Carina 5-1 and drawing 1-1 with Moggill in their last outing.

"We're looking pretty good for this weekend,'' Greaves said, excited about the 5.15pm match against a quality opponent.

"We've been a bit up and down. The game against Moggill wasn't our best game but the boys were resilient.

"The boys will up and ready for this game. The boys prefer the big games.

"We're pretty confident.''

CL1: Today - 5.15pm: Ipswich City Bulls v Annerley at Sutton Park.