Loyal footballers deserve to share club milestones

AS both Western Pride senior teams look to convert promise into NPL victories on Easter Monday, two players have earnt praise from a former Australian representative.

Pride women's head coach Belinda Kitching was delighted to see her captain Sophie Weatherby and men's team regular Jacob Minett recently achieve 50 game milestones for the ipswich club.

Weatherby secured her 50th cap against the Sunshine Coast Wanderers on April 7.

"That was a great achievement,'' said Kitching, who represented Australia 32 times from 1996-99.

"The loyalty of players is hard to find.

Western Pride footballer Jacob Minett. Chris Simpson

"You've got two quality players like Jake Minett and Sophie Weatherby. One (Weatherby) is a club captain as well.

"It's great to see them stick through the hard times and they're starting to see what the good looks like again.

"Sophie has been super impressive.''

Kitching said the Pride men also had time to build some winning momentum after their recent encouraging performances.

The Pride men play Lions at 5pm on Monday after the women's NPL match between Pride and Logan at 3pm.

Both games are at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.