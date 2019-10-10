Loyal clubman helps Musketeers rebuild for future glory

Ipswich Musketeers stalwart Greg Suthers, when his number 22 shirt was retired in 2015.

Ipswich Musketeers stalwart Greg Suthers, when his number 22 shirt was retired in 2015. Contributed

BASEBALL: Having been a link between Ipswich's most successful era and the next generation, Greg Suthers is excited about the Musketeers season ahead.

He's taken on the head coaching role in this year's Greater Brisbane League (GBL) season having mentored club junior and B-Grade sides in recent years.

Suthers was one of Ipswich's most consistent pitchers for four decades, having his number 22 Musketeers shirt retired when he finished his playing career in 2015.

He shared in previous Musketeers premierships, being a stalwart along with brothers Keith and David, and former Ipswich international players like Peter Vogler, Paul Coogan, Peter Wood and Steve Hinton.

Preparing for Friday night's latest GBL match, Suthers is focused on getting Ipswich's latest season up and running.

The Musketeers went down 7-4 to Redlands in their first encounter before losing 8-5 and 8-6 to last season's GBL champions Windsor.

"We've been in contention most of the games,'' Suthers said.

"We probably should have got away with the Redlands game. We let that one slip.

"In the first game against Windsor we struggled a little bit but the second one, we were in it.''

That's why Suthers is eager to see Ipswich's new Californian-based imports settle in.

Pitcher Ryan Daugherty will start on the mound on Friday night before Ipswich Sunday specialist Dean Jones opens Ipswich's second away game.

Infielders Nick Grimes and Laine Huffman have been with Musketeers for a few weeks, taking advantage of last weekend's bye to do some sightseeing.

The fourth import Logan Grigsby is also preparing to play having just arrived. The Californian pitcher played with Ipswich and Australian representative Andrew Campbell during a recent season with Heidenheim Heidekopf in Germany.

"They are important to us,'' Suthers said of the recruits.

"They hit pretty well. They've got some glovework . . . and they have got a good attitude.''

Musketeers lost some senior team players in the off-season and will be without Campbell for extended periods due to his Brisbane Bandits national league and Australian team commitments in coming weeks.

With newcomers like Suthers' son Jeremy and Campbell Twigg moving into A-Grade, the head coach said the imports' experience and skill would be invaluable.

"This is all about bringing our young guys through and working towards making the playoffs,'' Suthers said.

Another key player will be Ipswich stalwart Josh Roberts who will continue catching this season.

This weekend's games give the Musketeers a chance to launch their bid in the nine-team, 40 game season.

He was encouraged by his team's stronger finishes against Windsor.

"It's not like they don't have confidence or knowledge that we can win games,'' he said. "It's just getting that first one on the board.

"Once you get to playoffs, anything can happen.

"I said the guys we don't have to finish first. We've just got to finish in the top four.''

GBL: Friday (7.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Pine Hills Lightning at Pine Hills.

Sunday (3.15pm): Musketeers v Lightning at Pine Hills.