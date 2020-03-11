Loyal clubman calls on allies to bolster team’s hopes

IPSWICH SPIRIT: New Wests A-Grade coach Michael Wiseman (right) acknowledges opponents Easts during one of his Reserve Grade grand finals. Picture: Regi Varghese

ACCEPTING his first coaching role, loyal Wests clubman Michael Wiseman knows he has a lot to learn.

However, the Ipswich accountant has the proverbial numbers on the board when it comes to service to the game and willingness to help out.

Wiseman is guiding the Wests A-Grade men’s side in the Ipswich hockey competition starting at Raceview on Friday night.

“I have learned plenty already in the first month or so in this role and will continue to do so throughout the season,’’ the former premiership winner said.

“To ensure the team doesn’t suffer for my inexperience, I have managed to get the best possible people around me so that we can hit the ground running.’’

Having taken over from another fiercely loyal Magpies supporter Greg Walker, Wiseman has two major allies to help him.

Dan Westphal is the team’s strength and conditioning coach and Wiseman has “called in a big favour’’ to lure good mate and former national league player Jacob Burns to assist with technical aspects on the turf.

“I believe that this network of people and my 25 plus years of experience as a player will stand us in good stead for the season ahead,’’ the new coach said.

Long-serving Wests clubman and new A-Grade coach Michael Wiseman.

Preparing his team for Friday night’s A-Grade opener against Hancock Brothers, Wiseman has only ever played for Wests, starting in 1992 as a six-year-old.

He played A-Grade from 2000-15, sharing in three consecutive Reserve Grade premierships.

Former St Edmund’s College student Wiseman earlier represented Queensland in under-15 and Queensland Schoolboys under 16 and open level (2000 and 2002).

During the pre-season since January, Westphal has been running Wests fitness sessions twice a week.

“There has been several changes at the club since last season,’’ Wiseman said.

Apart from the new mentors with the A-Grade men, Gabby Nicholls has taken over as Reserve Grade men’s coach from her long-serving father Brent.

Experienced defender Lucas Alchin will oversee the R2 men’s side, taking control from Barry Westphal who Wiseman said was instrumental in creating that Wests side.

Alchin returns to top grade as a player.

Wests have lost seasoned performer Todd Watson due to ongoing injury and Brent Potbury, who is not playing this season.

Wiseman has appointed Trent Davison and Caleb McCoombes as co-captains.

“Trent will continue to lead by example, wearing his heart on his sleeve as he has done in previous seasons,’’ Wiseman said.

“I believe taking on the role of co-captain this year will see Trent’s game go to another level and he will bring the rest of the team along with him.

“Caleb, although only 20 years old, has already shown experience and knowledge of the game beyond his years.

“Fortunately for us, he also has a high work rate and talent to match.

“I am expecting a big season from Caleb.

“I think these two will complement each other well and provide great leadership for the team.’’

The ever-dependable Matthew West remains as Magpies goalkeeper.

“He is a great talent and we are very lucky to have him in our side,’’ Wiseman said of the teenage representative player.

Wiseman said Blair Iszlaub would continue to play an important role this season, along with other senior players Tony Dakin, Andrew Horrocks and Thomas Picton.

The new coach said “the enigmatic’’ Dylan Wingfield will be team manager, taking over from his father Grant who performed the A-Grade role the past five seasons.

As he prepares to step up his new role, Wiseman is excited about the challenge ahead.

He started his own business “Wiseman Accountants’’ in 2015 after returning to Australia following an 18-month stint living in England.