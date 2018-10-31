Lowood Pool set for overhaul

CHANGES COMING: Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann and federal member for Blair Shayne Neumann at the announcement of $219,000 worth of funding for the Lowood pool in 2013. Photo: Rob Williams

A NEW master plan will be commissioned to overhaul the Lowood Swimming Pool.

Somerset Regional Council will engage a contractor to prepare new plans that will focus on improving the existing facilities at the site on Main St and look to meet requirements for the projected population increase in the town.

The council also intends to use the master plan to apply for funding for subsequent pool upgrades.

The Lowood Swimming Pool Master Plan was prepared by Mode Design in 2012, which incorporated detailed costings totalling about $2.5 million.

At a council workshop in September, a report raised concerns at the number of expensive components, including a new clubhouse and deck, featured in the plan.

It also included recommendations to include a disabled access ramp and render one lane of the pool no longer usable.

It was determined from the workshop that a new plan should be commissioned, budgeted for about $40,000.

Ross Planning will be engaged to prepare a new master plan at a cost of $39,500, with the aim to have the works submitted for funding under the Get Playing Plus program in February 2019.

Council will determine what upgrades to the pool will be undertaken once the master plan has been developed.

The $40,000 budget required to complete the works will be included in a future 2018/19 budget review.